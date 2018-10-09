Studio City
- RelationshipsNikki Bella Ran Away From Artem Chigvinstev On Their First DateIt's all in the past now. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Hit With $48K Lawsuit By Landlord Over Unpaid RentBlac Chyna allegedly hasn't paid five months worth of rent.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTerrence J Reportedly Won't Talk To Cops About Studio City Car CrashTerrence J just wants his car back, but it's not that easy.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentFormer BET Host Terrence J And Girlfriend Reportedly Involved In Hit & RunTerrence J's vehicle got absolutely totalled last night in Studio City. By Chantilly Post