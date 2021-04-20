street sermons
- Original ContentMorray Explains Why J. Cole Is "Big Bro," Talks Mo3 Posthumous Collab & MoreOn the latest episode of "On The Come Up," we speak to Morray about his rise to fame, being co-signed by J. Cole, and dropping his first project, all within the span of a year.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosMorray Drops New Video For "Nothing Now"Morray drops off some new visuals for "Nothing Now," a low-key and contemplative video from "Street Sermons." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMorray Shows Off His Incredible Storytelling Ability On "Reflections"Morray is proving himself to be one of the most consistent artists in the game.By Alexander Cole
- NewsMorray Sets His Sights On "Bigger Things"Rising star Morray reflects on "Bigger Things" on the heartfelt "Street Sermons" closer. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMorray Shines On New Single "Can't Use Me"Morray has done it again on "Can't Use Me," the soulful single off his brand new mixtape "Street Sermons." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMorray Releases Long-Awaited Mixtape "Street Sermons"Morray releases thirteen new songs from the soul with his "Street Sermons" mixtape.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMorray Drops "Trenches," First Song Since Interscope DealNew Interscope signee Morray comes through with "Trenches," a nuanced reflection on the highs and lows of life in the hood. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMorray Announces Debut Album "Street Sermons"Shortly after inking a deal with Interscope Records, Morray has come through to detail his debut release "Street Sermons." By Mitch Findlay