Street Fighter 2026

Pop Culture
50 Cent To Play Balrog In Upcoming Live-Action "Street Fighter" Movie
50 Cent will play disgraced boxer Balrog in the live-action "Street Fighter" movie, which has seemingly solidified its main cast.
By
Devin Morton
1 hr ago
224 Views