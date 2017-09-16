strains
- RandomCoronavirus Researches Identify Two Strains, One "More Aggressive" Than OtherNew reports suggest that a new strain of coronavirus that's more aggressive than the parent form.By Aron A.
- MoviesKevin Smith & Jason Mewes Release Three New Weed StrainsFrom weed dealers on the big screen to weed dealers in real life.By Cole Blake
- Music$uicideboy$ Smoked "Fake Weed," Fell Into Paranoia & Lived To Tell The Tale$uicideboy$ learn us the dark art of "finessing a blunt."By Devin Ch
- Original Content10 Video Games To Play While HighThe essential guide to the stoned gamer's night in.By Mitch Findlay