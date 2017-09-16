stopped
- MusicDRAM Momentarily Stops & Exits Concert To Buy Backwoods, Crowd FollowsEver have a mid-concert craving?By Devin Ch
- MusicJ.I.D Concert Stopped Due To Earthquake-Like Damages: "We Put Cracks In The Ceiling"J.I.D brought down the house at Ithaca College in NY.By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black Concert Halted After Drunken Fan Climbs ScaffoldingKodak Black's show was stopped because of a fan's antics. By Matt F
- SportsCleveland Indians Lose To Kansas City Royals, Halts Historic Win StreakAll good things must come to an end...By Matt F