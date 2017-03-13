Still Movin
- Music VideosDemrick Tackles Woodland Exploration In "Fu*k I Look Like"Demrick takes to the woods in new visuals for "Fuck I Look Like."ByMitch Findlay621 Views
- NewsDizzy Wright & JAZZ LAZR Connect On "Hit Em With The Pose"Dizzy Wright and Jazz Lazr link up on "Hit Em With The Pose."ByAron A.4.2K Views
- Music VideosStill Movin's "One Week Notice" Crew Drops Video For "Get It N Go"Peep the new visuals from "One Week Notice," featuring Dizzy Wright, Reezy, and more. ByMitch Findlay1.7K Views
- NewsDizzy Wright, Audio Push, Demrick & More Team Up For "Peace To The Land"Dizzy Wright, Audio Push and more deliver an epic posse cut on "Peace To The Land." ByMitch Findlay7.2K Views
- NewsEuroz Goes For "Two Birds One Stone" On New AlbumEuroz comes through with a new album "Two Birds One Stone."ByMitch Findlay9.9K Views
- NewsEuroz Drops Off The Trippy Cut "Here For It"Euroz comes through with a new sex-jam "Here For It."ByMitch Findlay8.7K Views
- MusicDizzy Wright Announces Surprise Album "State Of Mind 2" Dropping TonightDizzy Wright keeps it movin' with new album "State Of Mind 2."ByMitch Findlay3.0K Views
- NewsHands UpDemrick & Reezy keep it moving with "Hands Up."ByMitch Findlay204 Views
- NewsDo The MostDizzy Wright shines on this "Golden Age 2" standout. ByMitch Findlay157 Views
- NewsThe IntermissionStill Movin' comes through with a posse cut. ByMitch Findlay340 Views
- NewsWord On The StreetzDizzy Wright drops the latest "Still Movin' Monday" joint. ByMitch Findlay159 Views
- NewsWanna Remind YouDizzy Wright drops the jazzy "Wanna Remind You."Byhnhh328 Views
- NewsBlvd DreamsEuroz reflects on "Blvd Dreams" in new Reezy laced track. ByMitch Findlay499 Views
- NewsFFLDizzy Wright drops the emotional "FFL."Byhnhh341 Views