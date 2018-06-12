square Enix
- Gaming"Marvel's Avengers" Video Game Story & Details Revealed At San Diego Comic ConMarvel's video game universe expandsByKarlton Jahmal2.8K Views
- Entertainment"Final Fantasy XIV" Live-Action TV Series In Development By SonyOne of the most celebrated gaming series in the world is turning into an official TV series. ByAron A.1193 Views
- Entertainment"Marvel's Avengers" Video Game Will Be Revealed At E3The Avengers have some reassembling to do. ByMitch Findlay2.3K Views
- EntertainmentNintendo At E3: "Fortnite" Hits Switch Today, "Super Smash Bros. Infinite" Drops Dec.Get ready for a new "Super Smash Bros."ByKarlton Jahmal2.0K Views