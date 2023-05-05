special tour
- MusicLizzo Celebrates Pride By Performing With Drag Queens In CaliforniaThe singer is once again showing her support of the LGBTQ community.By Noah Grant
- MusicLatto Leaves Fan's Jaw On The Floor With Her Twerking: WatchThe rapper is currently touring with Lizzo.By Noah Grant
- MusicLizzo Asks Fans To Stop Bringing Chris Evans Pictures To TourThe pop superstar would rather see her actual man when she's on stage.By Noah Grant
- MusicLizzo Postpones Another Tour Date Due To IllnessThe singer has tested negative for COVID, but she is still recovering.By Noah Grant
- MusicLizzo Cancels Montreal Concert Over Health ConcernsThe singer is taking an unscheduled break.By Noah Grant