sopranos
- TVDavid Chase Net Worth 2024: What Is “The Sopranos” Creator Worth?David Chase, the creator of "The Sopranos," remains a titan in the world of entertainment. By Axl Banks
- TVJames Gandolfini Once Gifted $33K To His "Sopranos" Co-Stars To End Contract DisputeJames Gandolfini gave out $33,000 to each of his "Sopranos" co-stars.By Cole Blake
- TV"Sopranos" Prequel "Many Saints Of Newark" Trailer Is HereA new trailer for the "Sopranos" prequel has arrived. By Aron A.
- MoviesMichael Gandolfini Says Playing Tony Soprano Was "Probably The Toughest Decision" He's Ever MadeMichael Gandolfini says that staring in "The Many Saints of Newark" was "probably the toughest decision" he's ever made.By Cole Blake
- TVHBO Allegedly Paid James Gandolfini $3 Million To Back Out Of "The Office" RoleGandolfini was tapped to play a major role in season 8 of "The Office."By EJ Panaligan
- TV"The Sopranos" Creator David Chase Reveals What Happened To Tony In Finale"The Sopranos" director David Chase may have revealed the show's ending in a recently leaked interview.By Noah John
- Movies"The Batman" & "Sopranos" Movie Land New Release Dates"The Batman" has been delayed.By Mitch Findlay