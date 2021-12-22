So Cold I Do Em 2
- Original ContentDrakeo The Ruler Always Counted His Blessings: Our Final Interview With The West Coast StapleIn one of the rapper's last interviews before his death, Drakeo the Ruler expressed his gratitude for being able to pursue a rap career, and was equally awestruck that he had managed to obtain such a position of power and influence within the west coast specifically. We conducted this interview with Drakeo for our "12 Days of Christmas" series on December 12, 2021, during Rolling Loud, California.By Angela Savage