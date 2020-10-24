SNL Promo
TV
Adele Does Her Best American Accent For "SNL" Promo With H.E.R. & Kate McKinnon
Adele proves that Americans really do have an accent with her spot-on impersonation alongside R&B sensation H.E.R. and "SNL" cast member Kate McKinnon in a promo for the sketch show's upcoming episode.
By
Keenan Higgins
Oct 24, 2020
