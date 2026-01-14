News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
sneaker robbery
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Sneakers
Car Crashes Into Syndicate Los Angeles Sneaker Store During Robbery
Security footage shows a car crashing into Syndicate Los Angeles sneaker resale shop during a robbery that left the store with empty shelves.
By
Ben Atkinson
January 14, 2026