News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
sneaker of the year
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Sneakers
Jeff Staple Roasts Nigel Sylvester's Sneaker Of The Year Win
Jeff Staple questioned why Nigel Sylvester's "Brick After Brick" Air Jordan 4 won Sneaker of the Year during a podcast interview.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 08, 2026