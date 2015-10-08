slab
- NewsPaul Wall "Han Solo On 4's" VideoPaul Wall lives up to his new nickname with his new track and video: "Han Solo on 4's." By Angus Walker
- NewsTrae Tha Truth "Ridin Top Dine" VideoOn his birthday, Trae tha Truth drops the video to his "Another 48 Hours" freestyle "Ridin Top Dine." By Angus Walker
- NewsSlim Thug Greets Anthony Bourdain For Houston "Parts Unknown" EpisodeSlim Thug taught Anthony Bourdain about the Slab life during his visit to Houston for an episode of "Parts Unknown." By Angus Walker
- InterviewsPaul Wall Explains Why "Slab God" Is His Best Album Yet"Hands down, greatest album I ever made."By Danny Schwartz