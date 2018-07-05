skyscraper
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Thanks Fans For Going To See "Skyscraper" On TwitterJohnson has another hit movie. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart & Seth Rogen Entertain The Idea Of Teaming For A MovieWe're down for the reboot if they are. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDwayne The Rock Johnson Jokes About Not Being Able To Make White BabiesNot sure where The Rock was going with this. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDwayne The Rock Johnson Is Too Busy To Run For President In 2020The Rock has tapped out on further obligations.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Says New Movie “Skyscraper” Pays Homage To “Die Hard”Yippee-Ki-Yay.By Karlton Jahmal