skate kitchen
- MusicJaden Smith Praises Young Thug As An "Amazing" Individual: "I Just Love Being Around Him"Jaden and Young are two of the same. ByChantilly Post2.7K Views
- EntertainmentJaden Smith Wants You To Stop Calling His "Skate Kitchen" Co-Stars "Tomboys"Jaden Smith wants you to remove the word 'tomboy' from your vocabulary. ByChantilly Post2.6K Views
- MusicJaden Smith Shoots Skateboard Stunts In New "Skate Kitchen" ClipGet a glimpse of the rapper in his upcoming movie.ByZaynab2.1K Views
- MusicJaden Smith-Starring "Skate Kitchen" Trailer Drops"Skate or die, bitch!"ByZaynab2.4K Views