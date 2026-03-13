News
shoe bag
Streetwear
Nike Honors LeBron James' 2003 Signing Decision With New Collection
Nike's "Shoe Bag" collection commemorates LeBron James's 2003 signing with apparel releasing alongside the LeBron 23 sneaker.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 13, 2026