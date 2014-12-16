shmigo gang
- NewsBobby Bitch (Remix)The Shmigo Gang unite for the remix to "Bobby Bitch".By Trevor Smith
- NewsWhat You TalmboutRich The Kid delivers "What You Talmbout" for the "Shmigo Gang" mixtape.By Rose Lilah
- NewsComputers (Freestyle)Migos drop off a "Computers" freestyle from their "Shmigo Gang" mixtape.By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesMigos & Bobby Shmurda Announce "Shmigo Gang" MixtapeMigos and Bobby Shmurda's GS9 crew will be coming together for the appropriately titled "Shmigo Gang" mixtape.By Trevor Smith