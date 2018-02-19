shit talking
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart Continue To Talk Trash On InstagramThe best of frenemies.By Brynjar Chapman
- Music6ix9ine Doubles Down On "YG & Chief Keef Are P**sies" Narrative6ix9ine implies that rivals YG and Chief Keef are, among other things, avid gamers. By Mitch Findlay
- Music6ix9ine Plots Comeback: "The King Of NYC Returns To His Fuc*in' Throne"Tekashi 6ix9ine wants the world to know his return is imminent. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBow Wow Gets Punched By Rapper For Allegedly Talking Shit About FutureA clip has surfaced of what appears to be Bow Wow getting jumped for allegedly talking bad about Future.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMatt Ox Prefers To Handle His Haters Like The Warriors Of OldMatt Ox is about to go medieval on his haters. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrippie Redd Takes Shots At XXXTentacion & Tekashi 6ix9ineTrippie Redd & Tekashi 6ix9ine go at it in heated social media exchange. By Mitch Findlay