Shit Show
- MusicMaster P Weighs In On R. Kelly Fallout, Casts Blame On Poor ParentingMaster P believes that there's fault to go around. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAzealia Banks Readies For War Against Elon Musk & His Legal EaglesAzealia Banks loads the Tesla with her entire arsenal, from poisoned soap bars to scathing retorts. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Cool Kids TV Show Finally Has Premiere DateChuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks TV show is officially happening.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Cool Kids Announce New Comedy Series “Shit Show”The Cool Kids have a new comedy series on the way.By Kevin Goddard