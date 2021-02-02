shady aftermath
- MusicEminem’s “Stan” Is A Masterclass In Storytelling"Stan" took Eminem to new heights as a songwriter and a lyricist.By Axl Banks
- MusicEminem's Shady Records: A Complete History Part 3We continue to look at the complete history of Eminem’s Shady Records, spanning from 2019 to the present.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicEminem Takes It Back To '99 With Dr. Dre Tribute PostIn honor of Dr. Dre's fifty-sixth birthday, longtime friend and collaborator Eminem took a moment to share some kind words. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Reflects On Receiving Hollywood Walk Of Fame StarOne year ago, 50 Cent earned a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, where he was joined by longtime collaborators Eminem and 50 Cent. By Mitch Findlay