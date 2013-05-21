shad k
Bound 2 (Dub)
Canadian artists Shad and Skratch Bastid put their own spin on Yeezus' "Bound 2". Can you dig it?
hnhh
Jul 14, 2013
Homie
Check out Homie (Prod. By DJ Skratch Bastid), the latest track from Shad K featuring Cadence Weapon, which dropped on Tuesday, May 21st, 2013.
hnhh
May 21, 2013
