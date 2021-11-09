seven figures
Kanye West Shuts Down Reports That His Performance Fee Is $1M: "Please Change This"
Kanye West knows his worth, clearly.
Hayley Hynes
Jul 05, 2022
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS X Fendi Collab Made $1,000,000 In 1 Minute: Report
It was a successful launch day for both KKW and KJ.
Hayley Hynes
Nov 09, 2021
