Sergey Brin
- Pop CultureElon Musk Responds To Rumors He Had An Affair With Google Founder's WifeElon Musk shuts down reports that he had an affair with Sergey Brin's wife.
By Aron A.
- RelationshipsElon Musk Begged Forgiveness On One Knee After Having An Affair With Google Co-Founder's Wife: ReportSergey Brin is said to have forgiven Musk for sleeping with his wife, Nicole Shanahan, though they still aren't speaking regularly.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureElon Musk Responds To Rumors He Had An Affair With Google Founder's WifeElon Musk shuts down reports that he had an affair with Sergey Brin's wife.