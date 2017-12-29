sen dog
- Original Content30 Years Of Cypress Hill: Sen Dog Talks DJ Muggs, Young Alchemist, & Making A Classic DebutOn the 30th anniversary of "Cypress Hill," we caught up with Sen Dog to discuss the group's origin story, the vision of DJ Muggs, and his long history with The Alchemist. By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesCypress Hill Channel "Elephants On Acid" On New AlbumCypress Hill's latest album hits like a pachyderm. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsCypress Hill Lose Their Mind In "Crazy"Elephants float by the West Coast pioneers in the video for their new song.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicCypress Hill Compares Kendrick Lamar To Tupac: He's Got Pop World & Street LevelB-Real salutes Kenny for his Tupac ways.By Chantilly Post
- MusicCypress Hill Announce New Album "Elephants On Acid"Cypress Hill is coming through with a new album. By Mitch Findlay