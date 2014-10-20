sell sole
- Original Content10 Essential DeJ Loaf TracksGet (more) acquainted with DeJ Loaf.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMe U & Hennessy (Remix)Kevin gates adds bars to Dej Loaf's "Me U & Hennessy."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsMe U & Hennessy (Remix)Lil Wayne makes an extended appearance on the remix of DeJ Loaf's "Me U & Hennessy."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDeJ Loaf "Me U & Hennessy" VideoDej Loaf shares a video for "Me U & Hennessy."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDeJ Loaf "On My Own" VideoDej Load drops off a video for "On My Own."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsWe Be On ItListen to DeJ Loaf's new single.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosDeJ Loaf Feat. Young Thug & Birdman "Blood" VideoDej Loaf drops the video for "Sell Sole" highlight, "Blood".By Trevor Smith
- NewsMe U & Hennessy (Remix)Plies remixes DeJ Loaf's "Me U & Hennessy."By Patrick Lyons
- ReviewsReview: DeJ Loaf's "Sell Sole"DeJ Loaf effortlessly manages singing and rapping while showcasing what she has to offer on "Sell Sole."By Glennisha Morgan
- NewsDeJ Loaf Speaks On Signing With Columbia, Reveals She May Do An EP With Young ThugDeJ Loaf talks about her future with Columbia and her newest project "Sell Sole."By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsDeJ Loaf Speaks On "Sell Sole" Mixtape, Possibly Doing An EP With Young ThugDeJ Loaf chops it up with HNHH once again for an exclusive interview.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDeJ Loaf "Bird Call" VideoDeJ Loaf shares a new track, "Bird Call," via a video.By Patrick Lyons