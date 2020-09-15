secret recording
- PoliticsMelania Trump Complains About Her White House Duties In Secret AudioMelania Trump complains about criticism regarding the family separation policy and how no one appreciates her Christmas decorations in a leaked audio recording.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDonald Trump Calls COVID-19 A “Killer” & “The Plague” In New AudioThe president was aware of the severity of the virus while calling to fire a top health official for pointing out his inadequate response to the pandemic. By Dre D.