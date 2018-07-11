Satin
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG "Satin-Snakeskin" Rumored For AugustTwo premium materials could be coming to the infamous Air Jordan 1 this summer.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Satin "Black Toe" Release Details Emerge: Official ImagesThis sneaker is coming in women's sizes only.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Satin "Black Toe" Officially Unveiled: Release InfoThis women's only shoe is coming in just a few weeks.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Satin "Black Toe" Rumored To Be Limited: In-Hand PhotosThe colorway will be for women only.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersSatin Air Jordan 5 "Bred" Slated To Release This YearNike introduces the Satin Air Jordan 5.By Kyle Rooney