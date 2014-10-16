samples of the week
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: A$AP Rocky EditionBreaking down each and every sample on A$AP Rocky's "A.L.L.A."By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: March 26 (Action Bronson Edition)Getting to the bottom of "Mr. Wonderful"'s samples.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: March 19 (Kendrick Lamar Edition)Breaking down the samples of "To Pimp A Butterfly."By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: March 12Catch up on the latest sample flips by Freddie Gibbs, Flatbush Zombies and Curren$y.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: March 4Kid Cudi, Action Bronson and Kanye West all drop tracks containing dope samples.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: February 26 (Big Sean Edition)Breaking down and identifying the samples within Big Sean's "Dark Sky Paradise."By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: February 19Sample flips from CyHi The Prynce, Action Bronson and Drake.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: February 5Find out who Action Bronson, Cannibal Ox and Big Sean/Drake sampled this week.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: January 29 (Lupe Fiasco Edition)This edition of Samples Of The Week breaks down the samples in Lupe Fiasco's "Tetsuo & Youth."By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: January 22 (Joey Bada$$ Edition)We highlight some choice samples from Joey Bada$$' "B4.Da.$$."By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: January 15A breakdown of the week's hottest tracks by their samples.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: January 8A breakdown of the week's hottest tracks by their samples.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: January 1 (Fabolous Edition)We highlight some choice samples from Fabolous' "Young OG Project."By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: December 18A breakdown of the week's hottest tracks by their samples.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: December 11 (J. Cole Edition)A special, J. Cole-centric edition of "Samples Of The Week."By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: December 4A breakdown of the week's hottest tracks by their samples.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: November 27A breakdown of the week's hottest tracks by their samples.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: November 20A breakdown of the week's hottest tracks by their samples.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: November 13A breakdown of the week's hottest tracks by their samples.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: November 6A breakdown of the week's hottest tracks by their samples.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: October 30A breakdown of the week's hottest tracks by their samples.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: October 16A breakdown of the week's hottest tracks by their samples.By Patrick Lyons