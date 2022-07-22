Sam Dobbins
Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Bragging About Killing Black People In Racist Rant: Report
A leaked recording reportedly shows Sam Dobbins stating that he "shot that n*gger 119 times."
By
Erika Marie
Jul 22, 2022
