Ryan Lochte
- SportsOlympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte Banned 14 Months For Doping ViolationLochte suspended for receiving an intravenous infusion.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRyan Lochte Says He Considered Suicide After Rio Scandal"I was about to hang up my entire life."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRyan Lochte Finally Issues A Statement About The Scandal In BrazilLochte issues an apology via twitter.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsOlympic Swimmer Jimmy Feigen Agrees To Donate $11,000 To Avoid Prosecution In Rio3 of the 4 U.S. swimmers are in the clear.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsVideo Footage Of Ryan Lochte And Teammates Being Confronted By SecurityMore details about the bizarre Ryan Lochte story.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsThe Internet Is Roasting Ryan Lochte For Lying About Being Robbed At Gunpoint#LochteGate.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRio Police Detained Two Of The U.S. Swimmers Who Said They Were Robbed At GunpointAuthorities are suspicious about the alleged robbery.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsU.S. Swimmer Ryan Lochte, 3 Others Robbed At Gunpoint In Rio"The guy pulled out his gun, he cocked it, put it to my forehead."By Kyle Rooney