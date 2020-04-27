rtj4
- NewsRun The Jewels Adds Lil Wayne To "RTJ4" Standout Track "Ooh La La"Lil Wayne's scorching feature streak continues on Run The Jewels' "ooh la la (Remix)."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsRun The Jewels Come Through With "The Ground Below (Royal Jewels Mix)"Run The Jewels align with Royal Blood to reimagine the "RTJ4" anthem "The Ground Below" for the "Royal Jewels Mix." By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersRun The Jewels "RTJ4" Debut In Billboard 200 Top 10With only two tracking days, Run The Jewels earn their first top 10 album.By Aron A.
- MusicRun The Jewels Break Down "RTJ4" With Ebro DardenRun The Jewels discuss their latest body of work "RTJ4" with Ebro Darden on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRun The Jewels Body A Beat Switch On "Holy Calamafu*k"El-P and Killer Mike wave the "Run The Jewels" flag into battle on "Holy Calamafuck."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRun The Jewels "RTJ 4" Will Be Available For Free In Wake Of ProtestsEl-P announces the release of "RTJ4" will be available for free.By Aron A.
- MusicRun The Jewels Announce "RTJ 4" Release Date & Share TracklistEl-P and Killer Mike's "RTJ4" is on the way. June 5thBy Aron A.
- Music VideosRun The Jewels Get French On Em' With "Ooh La La"Run The Jewels stage a good old fashioned bonfire in the epic visuals for "RTJ4" single "Ooh La La."By Mitch Findlay