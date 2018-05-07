Rough Drafts
- SongsTrevor Jackson Previews New Album With "Puddles"Trevor Jackson keeps the "RDII" rollout going.By Milca P.
- SongsTrevor Jackson Flips Summer Walker On "Boys Need Love 2"Trevor previews new album with a remix.By Milca P.
- Music VideosTrevor Jackson Might Take Your Girl On "How That Sound"Trevor Jackson shares new clip.By Milca P.
- NewsTrevor Jackson Taps Wale For Smooth Remix Of "Right Now"Trevor Jackson and Wale add some sauce to "Right Now."By Mitch Findlay
- SongsTrevor Jackson Delivers On Steamy New Track "Good Enough"Trevor Jackson just has one question on his latest.By Milca P.
- Music VideosTrevor Jackson Shares "Unpacking" VideoTrevor Jackson follows up project with new video.By Milca P.