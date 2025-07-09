News
rosalia x New Balance
Sneakers
New Balance And Rosalia Team Up To Launch The 204L
The New Balance 204L and Rosalia partnership channels early 2000s energy into a sleek, understated lifestyle sneaker that pushes past trends.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 09, 2025
