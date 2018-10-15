ronin
- Original Content"Avengers: Endgame" Review: An Emotional Thrill Ride With Plot HolesThe end of an era for your heroes. ByKarlton Jahmal11.3K Views
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Toys Reveals New Look At Ronin, Captain America, & ThanosThanos has a new weapon. ByKarlton Jahmal10.3K Views
- EntertainmentNetflix Messed Up Its "Avengers: Infinity War" Cast ListWe definitely don't remember this character being in the movie.ByAlexander Cole16.4K Views
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Title Was Revealed By The Russo Brothers Months AgoThat cryptic picture was the clue. ByKarlton Jahmal16.4K Views
- EntertainmentLakeith Stanfield & Flying Lotus To Star In Netflix-Funded "Yasuke" AnimeFive new animes have been greenlighted by Netflix Studios.ByDevin Ch2.4K Views
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Title & First Trailer Description Appears Online Before Being DeletedWe may have our "Avengers 4" title. ByKarlton Jahmal269.7K Views