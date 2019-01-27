romeo & juliet
- MoviesSpike Lee Signs On To Direct "Prince Of Cats," A Hip-Hop Romeo & Juliet FilmSpike Lee's working on anotha one. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesPaul Rudd Was The Man Who Convinced Leonardo DiCaprio To Star In "Titanic"Paul Rudd with the great advice. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentQueen Latifah & Will Smith Working On Hip-Hop Version Of "Romeo And Juliet"Here for it. By Chantilly Post
- MusicThe Weeknd & Britney Spears Contribute To "Juliet" Musical SoundtrackTheir music will accompany the reimagined tale of "Romeo & Juliet"By Zaynab