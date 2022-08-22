Rolling Stone UK
"Rolling Stone UK" Names Harry Styles The "New King Of Pop" & Swiftly Earns Backlash
Michael Jackson's nephew, Taj Jackson, made it clear that there is only one King of Pop and it isn't Styles.
Erika Marie
Aug 22, 2022
