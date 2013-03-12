rockabyebaby
- ReviewsReview: Cassie's "Rockabyebaby""Rockabyebaby" is a well-produced album by Cassie that showcases her ability to not just sing but mix in rhymes with her vocals. Surprisingly good for a mixtape, the anticipation for her new album is now at an all-time high.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- NewsCassie "The Wait Is Over Pt. 1 (Vlog)" VideoExperience Cassie "The Wait Is Over Pt. 1 (Vlog)" Video, a new offering from Cassie, which was released on Tuesday, April 16th, 2013.By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesRockabyebabyCassie delivers her new effort, "Rockabyebaby." The mixtape has a bunch of rap features, from French Montana, Pusha T, Fabolous, Wiz Khalifa, Meek Mill, Rick Ross and more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsCassie ""Rockabyebaby" Mixtape Trailer" VideoBehold Cassie ""Rockabyebaby" Mixtape Trailer" Video, a new offering from Cassie, which was released on Wednesday, March 20th, 2013. By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesCassie Announces "Rockabyebaby" Mixtape Release DateCassie announces a release date for her mixtape "Rockabyebaby."By Rose Lilah