Robert Kraft prostitution
- SportsRobert Kraft's Spa Sex Tape Officially Thrown Out By The JudgeThe judge feels as though the police invaded people's privacy.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft's Lawyers Accused Of Lying In Court: ReportThe Robert Kraft prostitution case saga continues.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJay Z & Meek Mill Meet With Robert Kraft Amid Prostitution CaseThey were all together as part of a meeting for criminal justice reform.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft's Lawyer Called An A**hole In Court By ProsecutorThings are getting heated in the Robert Kraft case.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft Masseuse Arrested After Video Details Sexual EncounterAnother new development in the Robert Kraft case.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft Challenging Florida Constitution Over Spa Video TapeKraft doesn't want that spa video to be released. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRobert Kraft's Lawyers In Court To Fight Release Of "Rub & Tug" FootageKraft's lawyers are doing everything they can for the Patriots owner.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft Says Making "Rub & Tug" Footage Public Would Ruin Fair TrialKraft is desperate for the video to stay private.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft's Lawyers Call Prostitution Sting "NSA-Style Surveillance"Kraft's team is saying the alleged footage was obtained illegally.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft Claims Rub & Tug Footage Was Obtained IllegallyKraft is doing everything he can to beat the case.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft Pleads Not Guilty To Soliciting Prostitution, Requests Jury TrialKraft had his day in court today.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft Will Not Accept Prostitution Case Plea Deal: ReportKraft doesn't want to go down that easily.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft Is Trying To Block Rub & Tug Footage From Going PublicKraft has been offered a deal in his pending case.By Alexander Cole