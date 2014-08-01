ro ransom is the future
- MixtapesRo Ransom Is The Future (Bonus Disc)Cop Ro Ransom's new bonus disc for "Ro Ransom Is The Future".By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentShooting The Shit With Ro RansomWe talk with Ro Ransom about his new project "Ro Ransom Is The Future," New York rap, the possibility of "Howling at Hades 2," wrestling and 50 Cent. By Rose Lilah
- NewsAll Dogs Go To HeavenRo Ransom and QuESt link up on "All Dogs Go To Heaven."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsLet Me GoListen to Ro Ransom's track "Let Me Go", off the newly-released "Ro Ransom Is The Future" mixtape.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosRo Ransom "Anaconda Vise" VideoWatch Ro Ransom's new music video for "Anaconda Vise".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKilla CamHNHH premieres Ro Ransom's latest track, "Killa Cam."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsWolf In Sheep's ClothingRo Ransom delivers a new "hidden freestyle" "Wolf In Sheep's Clothing."By Rose Lilah