rich as in spirit
- MusicRich Homie Quan Announces "Rich As In Spirit" TourRich Homie Quan is hitting the road. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsRich Homie Quan's "Rich As In Spirit" ReviewQuan tirelessly hones his craft, but is hardworking to a fault on "Rich as in Spirit."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRich Homie Quan's Melody Game Is Strong On "Achieving"Rich Homie Quan delivers an excellent melodic banger in "Achieving." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsStream Rich Homie Quan's "Rich As In Spirit" AlbumRich Homie Quan releases his long awaited debut album "Rich As In Spirit," featuring Rick Ross.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRich Homie Quan Talks "Rich As In Spirit," Idolizing Lil Wayne & MoreRich Homie Quan reveals why he named his debut "Rich As In Spirit."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRich Homie Quan Questions Lack Of Morality In Today's MusicRich Homie Quan asks an open question about the rap game's broken moral compass. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRich Homie Quan Releases New Song "Understood"Listen to Rich Homie Quan's new song "Understood," off his upcoming debut album "Rich As In Spirit."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRich Homie Quan Returns With New Song "The Author"Rich Homie Quan drops off new "Rich In Spirit" leak called "The Author."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRich Homie Quan Shares Release Date & Tracklist For “Rich As In Spirit”Rich Homie Quan's new album, "Rich As In Spirit," drops in two weeks. By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Rich Homie Quan?A few years ago, RHQ seemed poised for stardom. Then he almost entirely stopped releasing music.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRich Homie Quan Drops Off New Single "Changed"Listen to the first single off Rich Homie Quan's forthcoming "Rich As In Spirit" album called "Changed."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRich Homie Quan Returns To The Game With "Bossman"Rich Homie Quan proves he's still the "Bossman" on new single.By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentRich Homie Quan Never Stopped Going InRich Homie Quan talks "Back to the Basics," Young Thug, and his new Motown deal in an HNHH interview.By Patrick Lyons