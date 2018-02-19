return of the trill
- MusicBun B Praises Travis Scott: "There's Something Special About Him"Real recognize real. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBun B Connects With 2 Chainz & Yo Gotti For New Song "Traphandz"Listen to a standout record off Bun B's "Return Of The Trill" album with "Traphandz" feat. 2 Chainz & Yo Gotti.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStream Bun B's "Return Of The Trill" ProjectStream Bun B's new project "Return Of The Trill," featuring Lil Wayne, Big K.R.I.T., Run The Jewels and more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBun B's Dream Collaboration Consists Of Eminem & Dr. DreBun B has unfinished business with the Shady/Aftermath movement.By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosBun B, T.I. & Big K.R.I.T Link Up For The "Recognize" Music VideoBun B nabs T.I. & Big K.R.I.T. for the "Recognize" music video.By Aron A.
- NewsBun B Calls On T.I. & Big K.R.I.T. For New Southern Trunk Rattler "Recognize"Listen to a new single from Bun B called "Recognize" featuring T.I. & Big K.R.I.T.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBun B Recruits Lil Keke & Slim Thug For "Knowhatimsayin"H-Town stand up.By Aron A.
- MusicBun B Announces New Album "Return Of The Trill" Release DateBun B serves up some seafood patties and a new album anouncement. By Mitch Findlay