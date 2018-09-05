release month
- MusicDon Toliver Reveals "L.O.A.D" Album Release MonthDon Toliver confirms that his upcoming album "L.O.A.D (Life Of A Don) will be dropping this July.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGuapdad 4000's New Album Is On The WayThe Falcon is ready to land on March 19th, as Guapdad 4000 confirms the arrival date of his upcoming album "1176."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Confirms Album In OctoberDuring a Twitch stream last night, Ski Mask The Slump God let fans know he was eyeing an October release. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoyner Lucas Announces "ADHD" Release Date & 2 More Projects2020, the year of Joyner. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGunna Teases New Release Coming In FebruaryGunna is doing his part to keep 2020 going strong. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPost Malone Confirms His New Album Release MonthPost Malone drops off some pleasant tidings. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChance The Rapper Narrows Album Release Date WindowChance The Rapper's new album may very well have a release date. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIggy Azalea Gives Update On New Album ReleaseIggy Azalea is planning an imminent return.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicOffset Finally Narrows Down Album Release MonthOffset has narrowed down his window. By Mitch Findlay
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere Month Has Finally Been Revealed"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 will be premiering in April 2019!By Alex Zidel
- MusicCyHi The Prynce Reveals New Album Release MonthIt's going to be a cruel winter. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAction Bronson Updates Fans On When "White Bronco" Is Dropping"White Bronco" will be dropping at the end of the month.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo Officially Announces "Quavo Huncho" Solo Album Releasing This MonthIs Quavo poised to become the Beyoncé of the Migos?By Alex Zidel