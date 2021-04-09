Real Late
- MusicPeter Rosenberg Recalls Jim Jones "[Scaring] Me Straight" After Criticizing RapperIt was many years ago when he called Jones "trash," causing the rapper to call up the radio station looking for Rosenberg.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentPeter Rosenberg Talks New Album, The Idea Of "Real Hip-Hop" & Jay-Z's G-CheckAhead of the release of "Real Late," we caught up with Peter Rosenberg for an in-depth conversation on his new album, his role in New York hip-hop, the return of Summer Jam, and more.By Aron A.
- NewsRosenberg Taps Method Man, Raekwon, & Willie The Kid On "Next Chamber"Peter Roseberg lines up and delivers new single "Next Chamber" featuring Method Man, Raekwon, and Willie The Kid. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsWestside Gunn Joins Peter Rosenberg's Album For "Stain"Westside Gunn joins forces with Peter Rosenberg for "Stain," a grimy cut off the radio host's upcoming "Real Late" album. By Mitch Findlay