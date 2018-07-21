real 92.3 la
- Music50 Cent Speaks On Nicki Minaj’s Retirement DecisionWatch 50 Cent feel sympathetic for Nicki when talking about her retirement decision.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Says He’s Been In The Studio: “I Probably Have 3 Albums Ready To Go”Freddie Gibbs says he's sitting on a ton of new music at the moment.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKevin Gates' First Post-Prison Interview Gets Very Uncomfortable: WatchKevin Gates feels as though he's being "interrogated" by Bootleg Kev & DJ Hed.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJuice WRLD Spits Freestyle Over Pusha T’s “Trouble On My Mind”Watch Juice WRLD spit some bars over Pusha T's "Trouble On My Mind" instrumental.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicVic Mensa Goes in Over Pharell's "Neon Guts," Responds to 6ix9ineVic Mensa raps about fashion and scolds Tekashi.By Brynjar Chapman