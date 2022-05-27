Read The Room
- MusicJayson Cash Talks BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher, Dream Collabs With Bow Wow & Kendrick Lamar, & Enjoying The MomentFresh from the BET cypher is Jayson Cash, a Carson native who has been an artist to watch since before his "Read the Room" label debut. Cash caught up with us to talk about staying motivated, his previous TDE aspirations, and remaining authentic.By Erika Marie
- NewsJayson Cash Shares Second Dom Kennedy Collab On "Read The Room" Album, "Living Proof"The duo's other joint track, "Him," arrived as a single ahead of the album on Friday.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJayson Cash Delivers "Read The Room" With Dom Kennedy, Blxst, Kalan.FrFr & MoreThe 15-track album includes the previously released "Priority" with Blxst.By Hayley Hynes