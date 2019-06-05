Raptors fan
- SportsKawhi Leonard Jersey Hilariously Raised To The Rafters Of Fan's HomeRaptors fans are mourning the loss of a legend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRaptors Fan Walks Streets Of Toronto With Plant For Kawhi LeonardThis fan just wants to give Kawhi a housewarming gift.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRaptors Fan Arrested Over Lewd Comments Made About Ayesha Curry28-year old Tristan Warkentin arrested for criminal mischief.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRaptors Fan Receives Death Threats After Comments About Ayesha Curry: Twitter ReactsRaptors fan says he's been receiving death threats since going public.By Kyle Rooney