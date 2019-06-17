Raptors championship parade
- SportsKawhi Leonard Blesses Raptors Fan With Signature Meme Laugh: WatchKawhi continues to embrace the meme.ByAlexander Cole11.5K Views
- SportsKawhi Leonard Gifted Key To The City Of Toronto: VideoThe "King Of The North" receives the key to the city.ByKyle Rooney2.0K Views
- SportsGunshots Reportedly Fired At Toronto Raptors Parade, One Woman InjuredA day to celebrate has quickly turned sour.ByAlexander Cole2.4K Views
- SportsRaptors Fans Chant "Five More Years" At Kawhi Leonard: WatchFans want to make sure Leonard comes back next season.ByAlexander Cole1236 Views
- SportsKawhi Leonard Lookalike Fools Raptors Fans At Championship ParadeRaptors fans should know better.ByAlexander Cole5.1K Views
- SportsToronto Raptors Championship Parade Live Stream: WatchRaptors championship parade kicks off at 10am ET.ByKyle Rooney2.7K Views