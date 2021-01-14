Rap Icons
- MusicWhat Is LL Cool J's Best-Selling Album?Explore the lasting impact of LL Cool J's album that redefined hip-hop with its powerful lyrics and innovative sound.By Rain Adams
- MusicWhat Is Will Smith's Best-Selling Album?Rediscover Will Smith's debut that brought a new flavor to hip-hop, blending family-friendly rap with undeniable groove.By Rain Adams
- MusicBiggie Smalls Mural Defaced In His Hometown, Residents OutragedArtist Vincent Ballentine created the mural in 2019 and surveillance footage shows the moment someone disrespected the memory of the late Rap icon.By Erika Marie
- MusicLL Cool J Questions "Forefather Of Pop Rap" TitleThe Rap legend called the title "confusing" & asked his followers why he's being placed in that lane.By Erika Marie
- MusicJack Harlow Can't Be Boxed In: "I See Myself As A Great & Future Great"The rising rapper admitted to feeling pressure to live up to previous successes but he knows he's destined to make a mark in the rap game.By Erika Marie