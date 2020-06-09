rampart station
LAPD Alarmed By Bloody Pig Head Left Outside Rampart Station
Amidst widespread protests against police brutality and George Floyd's death, the LAPD is investigating why a bloody pig head was left outside its infamous Rampart Station.
Noah John
Jun 09, 2020
